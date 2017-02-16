Kerala State Road Fund Board to be reconstituted

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet has decided to reconstitute the Kerala State Road Fund Board (KRFB). The KRFB has been proposed as the special purpose vehicle for the basic infrastructure projects to be implemented by the Works Department with financial support from the KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board).

As part of reconstituting the board, new posts would be created, in addition to deputation postings. Posts of project director, general manager, team leader and divisional accountant will be created. Appointments to the remaining posts will be through deputation from the Works Department.