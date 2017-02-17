Home States Kerala

NIA says more Islamic State associates to be identified in Kerala

The NIA made the submission while opposing the bail plea of Ramshad and NK Jasim, two of the accused.

Published: 17th February 2017 07:12 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency on Friday submitted before the Ernakulam NIA Special Court that more members are to be identified in the group, which conducted a secret meeting of Islamic State module at Kanakamala hilltop in Kannur.

The NIA made the submission while opposing the bail plea of Ramshad and NK Jasim, two of the accused. "The group had more members who need to be identified and neutralised as the said group were assigned by their handle- 'Abu Ayishad' an Indian national- now with the Islamic State, to procure weapon and explosives. The group members also targeted prominent places and personalities," NIA said.

The statement by NIA revealed that about 15 persons, who were working secretly in South India, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu, had entered into a criminal conspiracy. The plan was to commit acts harmful to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

NIA made it clear that the petitioners are the members of proscribed organisation IS. "Much information is stored in social media accounts and many such accounts are yet to be verified as the accused have not disclosed user credential. There may be imminent threat to security of the nation, if the accused are not interrogated. Their associates are not identified, hence a detailed investigation is needed. Custodial interrogation is also essential," NIA submitted.

The court reserved its order on the bail plea.

