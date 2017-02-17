Raped girl says dad also sexually abused her

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In an unexpected twist in the case of the schoolgirl, who was allegedly abducted and detained by a youth in Nirmala City in Kattappana, the victim, on Friday, deposed before the police that she was earlier raped by her father. In the wake of the girl’s statement, police registered a fresh case and arrested her father.

Police also arrested Shaji, 28, of Puthenpurackal house, in Kattappana for abducting and detaining the girl. According to police, Shaji, a scrap dealer, was earlier a neighbour of the victim and developed a good rapport with her family.

He also had an affair with the schoolgirl. However, he later shifted his residence to a place near Kattappana town.

It was on Tuesday that Shaji took the girl in an auto rickshaw telling her that her mother was not well. When the girl did not turn up in school, teachers approached her parents. Following this her father reached Shaji’s house and rescued her.

She then lodged a complaint against Shaji at Kattappana police station. The rape incident came out when the police conducted a medical test. While undergoing counselling, the victim said her father, in an inebriated state, raped her on February 13.

The victim’s father was produced before the court and remanded in custody.