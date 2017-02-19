Blackmail plot reason behind abduction of Malayalam actor

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Pulsar Suni and Martin, key accused in the abduction of a popular actor, had hatched a conspiracy to blackmail her after taking her nude photographs, said a police officer who is part of the investigation team.

Suni is accused in several criminal cases filed in the past, including assault and hawala operation.

According to sources, the accused had targeted two actors, and one of them fell into their trap on Friday night. Earlier, they had plotted to trap another actor, a married woman.

Martin reportedly told the police that Suni had told him actors would not complain if photographed naked. The crime came to light after director Lal informed the police about the incident.

The victim in her statement said she had noticed Martin sending text messages during the trip to Kochi.

“The accused, including Suni, had covered their face with a cloth. Hence, they could not be identified,” said the statement.

The police confirmed Suni’s involvement in the case after interrogating Martin in detail and examining the mobile phone from which he had sent SMS.

During the investigation, the police also gathered details of the telephonic conversations between Martin and Suni, and the text messages they exchanged. The duo had made over 40 calls to each other and exchanged several text messages. It is being investigated whether the accused have links with ‘quotation gangs,” said an officer of the Ernakulam Rural police station.