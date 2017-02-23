Killing fields: Netas smile as workers fall

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday observed grassroots level workers were the victims of political killings in the state and flayed parties for shedding crocodile tears.



“Parties may call them martyrs for political gains. The top brass, which mastermind and orchestrate these barbaric actions, remain safe and secure. They celebrate the Martyrs’ Day and shed crocodile tears,” the court said.

The High Court Division Bench made the remarks while pronouncing the order setting free the four RSS/BJP activists - Mottammal Shaji alias Kakka Shaji, Karyullathil Sajith alias Aasha Sajith, Mullan Kunnummal Uthaman and Moodentavida Rijesh of Kootteri - convicted in the murder of CPM worker Areekkal Asokan.



“Annihilation of the political opponents has become the order of the day, ignoring the fact the divergent political ideologies are natural in a democratic polity with a multiparty system,” the court said.



“Besides, the proponents of the philosophy forget the reality, an ideology, worth its name, should exist for the welfare and well being of mankind. Political killings by using arms and explosives are acts of barbarity,” the order said.



Earlier, allowing the appeal filed by the four convicts sentenced by the Sessions Court, the Bench said: “The prosecution has utterly failed to establish the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt. One more victim of serial political violence suffers as a result of tardy investigation and faulty prosecution.”



The court said the Station House Officer(SHO) and the investigation officer(IO) had failed to submit the relevant facts to establish the FIR was promptly registered.