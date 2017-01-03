Social media freaks in Kerala govt, beware! Big brother is watching

Home States Kerala

The Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (VACB) is all set to begin a statewide operation to scan them.

Published: 03rd January 2017 02:40 PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be a warning to the government servants in Kerala who are active in social media during duty hours, the Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (VACB) is all set to begin a statewide operation to scan them.  As a first step towards this, VACB director Jacob Thomas issued directives to his fellow personnel to keep a tab on the posts and pictures which are being posted by the government servants.

According to VACB officials, the agency planned to start such operation as Jacob Thomas received numerous complaints as the functioning at the government offices were getting disrupted due to the social media activities of the officials.

According to VACB officials, actions would be taken against the officials based on the time they are hosting any posts, uploading any pictures or commenting to any posts.

Recently, VACB had registered a case against an officer who shared messages and posted a selfie during the working hours, based on a complaint. The complainant had taken a screen shot of the same and presented before the agency for evidence, sources said.

Vigilance has also sought the support from the public to file their complaints against such tendency among the officials.

