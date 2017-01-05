1,096 tonnes of subsidised urea diverted, CBI tells court  

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI investigation into urea diversion by officials of Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cooperative (IFFCO) and Kerala State Cooperative Marketing Federation (Marketfed) has revealed that 1,096 metric tonnes of subsidised urea was sent to the black market from Thrissur district using fake invoices of 31 cooperative societies during the April 2015-January 2016 period. CBI has found that urea provided at subsidised price by Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry to farmers reached private plywood and cattle feed manufacturing factories.

The final report of the probe into the case was filed before the CBI Court here the other day. CBI has arraigned Gopalakrishnan, senior field officer of IFFCO; Akhil T Gopi, trainee field officer, Marketfed; C G Poli, clearing and transport agent of IFFCO; and Seby Paul, a businessman, as accused in the case.

The CBI, in its investigation, found that 1,096 metric tonnes of subsidised urea supplied by IFFCO, Krishak Bharath Cooperative Limited and Madras Fertilizers Limited to cooperative societies through Marketfed was diverted to the black market, leading to a loss of Rs 2.41 crore to the Union Government in the form of subsidy alone.

Similarly, 821 metric tonnes of subsidised urea supplied by IFFCO in Thrissur was diverted, which caused a loss of Rs 1.80 crore to the Central Government. “Accused persons submitted bogus invoices of 31 cooperative societies showing the supply of urea to these societies without their knowledge and diverted urea to an industrial company for Rs 27,000 per tonne,” said the CBI in its final report.

It was on March 21, 2016 that CBI registered a case against IFFCO officials following raids carried out at godowns in Thrissur. The case was investigated by CBI Inspector P A Abdul Azeez. First accused Gopalakrishnan was Field officer for IFFCO in Trissur, Palakkad and Malappuram district. CBI official said the conspiracy was hatched with Marketfed officials.

“We have found involvement of other Marketfed officials against whom we are looking to register another case. The urea which was supplied for Rs 5000 was provided Rs 7000-Rs8000 in black market. Plywood factories and cattle feed companies were procuring the urea,”CBI official said.