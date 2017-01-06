Home States Kerala

Free bill payment app soon

Government services and cashless bill payments could be done through mobile phone soon as the State Government is launching a new application.

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government services and cashless bill payments could be done through mobile phone soon as the State Government is launching a new application. The yet-to-be-named new app will bring all citizen-centric e-governance services from all state departments, public sector units, autonomous institutions and Central agencies through a single mobile channel. The public can make digital payments through card transactions and the e-wallet facilities provided by the application.

Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM) is the agency behind the mobile governance project. “We are planning to bring all major services of various departments under the ambit of the application. The attraction of this app is that the digital transactions through it will be free of service charge,” said Seeram Sambasiva Rao, Director, KSITM. According to him, enough safety measures have been incorporated for digital transactions. The app is likely to be launched in a month’s time.

To make the app more user-friendly even to those not savvy with mobile applications, it uses technologies such as interactive voice response (IVR) and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data to interact using sound and text messages. The app can be downloaded in Android, iOS and Windows phones. Authentication to use the app will be made through password or one-time code entry. 

The app will integrate some of the services offered by the software applications of the Central Government. Web services of Vahan and Sarathi, used for vehicle registration and issuing driving licences by MVD will be integrated in the new app. Rao said integrating the entire services of departments was a huge challenge as many of the web services were not working properly.

