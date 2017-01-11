Home States Kerala

VACB to set up Vigilance units in government offices

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to reduce corruption and ensure smooth functioning of government offices, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has decided to set up internal vigilance units at all government offices in the state. The offices functioning in the state Secretariat have also not been exempted.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, Vigilance director Jacob Thomas instructed his fellow officers to speed up the process of establishing vigilance units in all government offices across the state. 

In his circular, he said the existing vigilance units in the districts should take the initiative for setting up the units in all government offices. Internal audit should be made mandatory and it should be done either twice a year or every four months.

According to Jacob Thomas, the internal audit will help to identify inefficient and corrupt officials. There should be a system for speedy disposal of pending files so that the respective officials should be held responsible for the delay.

