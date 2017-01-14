Police visit MGU hostel to collect evidence

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A team from Gandhinagar police, which is probing the attack against Vivek Kumaran, a Dalit M Phil student of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), visited the university hostel, ‘Pallana’, on Friday and collected evidences.

Police are yet to decided whether or not to slap charges under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the four SFI activists accused in the case, as three of them are from the SC community. Earlier, police registered a case against the accused activists Shyamlal, Arun, Hemant and Sachu Sadanandan on the basis of Vivek’s complaint.

“Legal aspects of including charges under SC/ST Act against the accused are being analysed. Since three of them belong to SC community, we have to check whether the Act will be applicable here,” Gandhinagar SI M J Arun told Express. Vivek, who was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, was discharged on Friday.

An M Phil student in social work from School of Gandhian Thought and Development Studies, Vivek was allegedly beaten up by the four SFI activists last Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Cheramar Sambavar Development Society (CSDS) has called for district- wide hartal in Kottayam on Tuesday against the attack on Vivek.