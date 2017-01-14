Home States Kerala

Police visit MGU hostel to collect evidence

Cheramar Sambavar Development Society (CSDS) has called for district- wide hartal in Kottayam on Tuesday against the attack on Vivek.

Published: 14th January 2017 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2017 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A team from Gandhinagar police, which is probing the attack against Vivek Kumaran, a Dalit M Phil student of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), visited the university hostel, ‘Pallana’, on Friday and collected evidences.

Police are yet to decided whether or not to slap charges under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the four SFI activists accused in the case, as three of them are from the SC community. Earlier, police registered a case against the accused activists Shyamlal, Arun, Hemant and Sachu Sadanandan on the basis of Vivek’s complaint.

“Legal aspects of including charges under SC/ST Act against the accused are being analysed. Since three of them belong to SC community, we have to check whether the Act will be applicable here,” Gandhinagar SI M J Arun told Express. Vivek, who was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, was discharged on Friday.

An M Phil student in social work from School of Gandhian Thought and Development Studies, Vivek was allegedly beaten up by the four SFI activists last Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Cheramar Sambavar Development Society (CSDS) has called for district- wide hartal in Kottayam on Tuesday against the attack on Vivek.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp