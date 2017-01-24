UDF to picket Secretariat, collectorates today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF will picket the Secretariat here and the collectorates in other districts across the state on January 24 as part of its continuing agitation against the anti-people policies of the state and Central Governments.



“The protest is intended to highlight the indifferent approach of the NDA Government towards resolving the hardships being faced by the people post demonetisation.

Disruption in ration supplies and slashing of number of welfare pension beneficiaries by the LDF Government in the state will also be a focus point of the protests,” UDF convener P P Thankachan said. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the Secretariat picketing. Opposition deputy leader P K Kunhalikutty will take part in the protest.



Former chief minister Ooommen Chandy will inaugurate the collectorate picketing in Ernakulam and KPCC president V M Sudheeran will lead the protest in Alappuzha.

IUML leader K P A Majeed, RSP state secretary A A Azeez, AICC spokesperson P C Chacko, KC(J) chairman Johny Nellore, K C Venugopal MP, Tiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA, M K Muneer, JD(U) state president M P Veerendra Kumar will inaugurate the stir in front of other collectorates.