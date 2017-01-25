THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Diversification is the way forward for KSRTC and introduction of travel cards is a step in this direction, said Transport Minister A K Saseendran after launching unlimited travel cards for Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) passengers on Tuesday. The minister also announced various incentives for employees to curtail expense and improve revenue.

The travel cards with a face value of Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500, Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 based on the class of service, will be made available at various depots. At present, the passenger has to carry the identity card used for buying the card during the travel.

The minister also flagged off two ‘pink buses’ that will operate services exclusively for women passengers in Thiruvananhtapuram city. Concession rates will not be applicable for the pink bus ride. The bus will have a woman conductor.

One bus will ply in the East Fort-bypass- Vejarammoodu and Vejarammoodu- Kazhakoottam, East Fort- Peroorkada route, while the other will connect places in East Fort- Medical College- Attingal route and East Fort- Neeramankara route.

Both the services are timed to peak hours in the morning and evening. The minister said more women-friendly services would be introduced in other parts of the state. Kannur district will get ‘ladies only’ bus service soon, he said.

The government will initiate steps to make Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the ailing state carrier, profitable within three years, said Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

Speaking after inaugurating the annual meet of CITU-affiliated Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association (KSRTEA), he said the middle-level management will be revamped to bring more efficiency in the system. As an interim target, efforts will be made to generate revenue for salary and pension.

KSRTC has been borrowing money to meet the expenses of salary and pension. It has paid only 75 percent of the salary in December, the minister said. The government has appointed Sushil Khanna, a professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata, to revamp the ailing corporation.