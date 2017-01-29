‘Political school’ in the offing to ensure Cong grassroots’ revival

K C Arun By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: With the Congress’ morale now at its lowest ebb,the district Congress committee has drawn up plans to set up a political school to revive the party at the grassroots.



Anil Akkara, MLA, the grand old party’s sole legislator in the district, will head the proposed school.

One worker each from the 110 constituency committees the Congress has in Thrissur will be enrolled at the political school. And they will be taught lessons on the country’s history, the birth and evolution of the Congress, India’s Freedom Struggle and other political outfits. “It will be a secular movement,” Anil Akkara said.



Active workers with good oratorical skills and organising capability, who are avid readers, will be shortlisted for enrolment.Every year, fresh batches will be imparted training.



To discover the soul of India, these political students will travel to places of historical importance. During the year-long training period they will visit each ward in the local self-governments in the district.

One person from each ward will be taught by these political students. These students will get the public’s feedback on all issues and convey the same to the party at the ward level.



The DCC office library is to be renovated for the purpose and it will be turned into a political reference library. According to Anil Akkara, times have indeed changed.



“We cannot follow the old style of functioning. Efforts should be made to reach out to the grassroots,” he said, explaining what had actually prompted the move.



The school will be launched after the Assembly elections in the five states.On account of the impending polls,Congress leaders both at the national level as well as those in Kerala are in the thick of the campaign.

“We are planning to have former Defence Minister A K Antony here to inaugurate the school,” Anil Akkara said.