KOZHIKODE: The family members of Rasila Raju are in a state of shock.

Rasila, 23, was away from her family for the last two months and they were busy planning her wedding.

“Her father Raju received a phone call from an Infosys officer around 10 pm on Sunday, asking him to reach Pune urgently as Rasila was in a critical condition. After that, we were anxiously waiting for more details and kept in touch with the officer. But, he was not willing to say what had happened to her,” said O P Manoj, an uncle of Rasila.

“Later, we contacted a family friend in Pune. After an hour, we were told Rasila had been murdered,” he said.

The family is still in disbelief. “Having a pleasant character, Rasila was always happy with family and friends. She enjoyed her job too and did not have enemies,” said Manoj. However, he said she had once complained about a security person misbehaving with her in office. “But we did not take it seriously,” said Manoj.

Rasila, an engineering graduate, completed her schooling from Kozhikode and graduation from Tamil Nadu. She had joined Infosys’ Pune campus two months ago after working in Chennai for two years. She was trying to return to Chennai, said her uncle. Her elder brother Lijin Raju works as an air force officer in Abu Dhabi.

Raju and a friend reached Mumbai on Monday and were engaged in procedures to bring Rasila’s body to Kerala.