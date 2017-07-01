THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After taking charge as the state police chief (SPC), Behera said his priority is to successfully complete the investigation of pending cases. On the actor assault case, Behera promised the investigation would be ‘neutral and professional’.



Earlier in the day, the outgoing SPC T P Senkumar ordered the investigation into the case needed professionalism so that the real culprits are brought to book. Behera emphasised he would review the investigation as his first assignment. “The probe is on. A well-knit team comprising proven and competent officers are investigating the case. That team will continue the probe. I will increase the number of investigators if needed. Investigation is my passion and I can promise the probe will be concluded quickly,” Behera said.



Behera said he would not tolerate corruption in the police force and strict action will be taken against it. Senkumar, in his farewell speech, had said criminalisation is increasing in the police force.

Behera said: “Whoever commits corruption, be it the police, they will be punished. As a Vigilance Director too, I am doing my duty,” Behera said.



On women safety at workplace, the DGP promised a permanent system like crime stopper on the anvil.

Behera said he would recommend the government to make necessary amendments in criminal procedure acts so that the police can register an FIR online.