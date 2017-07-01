THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MLA P T Thomas has alleged the Chief Minister’s office had interfered in the probe with regard to the excesses against the actor in Kochi and reiterated his demand the probe should be handed over to the CBI.



‘’The investigation officers are hamstrung through the interference. They have no free hand now to conduct the probe. The government wants to hide many things. The probe has been slowed down,” Thomas said. “The Chief Minister had given a certificate at the outset of the probe that there is no conspiracy in the case. The stand of DGP T P Senkumar underscores the probe is not in the right direction,” he told reporters on Friday.



‘’There are a few things on the interference of the Chief Minister, which I don’t want to reveal now. I shall disclose it at the appropriate time,” he said.

“There is only one accused in the charge sheet. If the number of accused increases on the basis of fresh evidence, it will be a setback to the government, hence the attempt to mislead the probe. The Chief Minister had joined the drive at the beginning itself,” Thomas said.



Thomas said only a CBI probe will bring out the truth. “The role played by the Chief Minister’s office to slow-pedal the probe should also be covered in the CBI inquiry. I had already submitted a letter to the Chief Minister, asking them to hand over the case to the CBI,” he said.



The MLA said he had spoken to the actor on the day of the attack. She had said then the culprits told her they were fulfilling a ‘quotation job’.

‘’The accused threatened to take her to a flat in Thammanam in Kochi if she did not co-operate with them. The police had framed the charge sheet without probing the said flat and the ‘quotation’ sponsors. A foreign jaunt of accused Pulsar Suni before the attack and who had hosted him there were not probed,” Thomas said.



‘’Pulsar Suni was the driver of actor and MLA Mukesh for one-and-a-half years. Mukesh pleaded innocence earlier by claiming he was not aware of the criminal background of Suni,” Thomas said.

‘MLAs, MP should keep away from cinema row’

T’Puram: Left MP Innocent and MLAs Mukesh and Ganesh Kumar should step down as office-bearers of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), demanded Left fellow traveller Cherian Philip. The actors - who are also people’s representatives from the LDF - should keep away from controversies, he said.

We stand with AMMA: WCC

Kochi: A day after the media criticised AMMA for not discussing the actor abduction issue at its general body meeting, the newly formed Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) came up with support for the association. Changing its earlier stance, the group posted on its Facebook page that though the AMMA meeting did not discuss the issue at its general body meeting, they do not have any complaints. “The actor who made some remarks against the actress who was abused to apologize for his statements. We are not bothered about what the AMMA members said at the post-general body press meet,” says the post.