THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Criminalisation of police is more prevalent in the upper echelons of the force, outgoing state police chief T P Senkumar has said.Addressing the farewell parade in his honour on Friday, Senkumar said criminalisation is a challenge the force needs to address. “If the presence of criminals in the civil police officer rank is one percent, it will go up by the rank and there will be 4 or 5 percent in the IPS rank,” he said. The officer said he had tried his maximum to check the menace. Some officials with criminal background had created trouble for him as well.



“As against the portrayal by some media, I had good relation with the Chie f Minister during my second term as SPC. Some officers with criminal background attempted to create trouble though,” he said.

Senkumar said his future plans include reduction of criminalisation in police.



Senkumar urged the force to be fair and just to all and to show empathy. The police should be a model for the public in law abidance. Case investigation should not only hit the headlines but also be vindicated in the court. Communalism, Left extremism and cyber crimes are major challenges faced by the force. He urged his colleagues to be updated on new laws and modern technologies.

Circular against arbitrary transfer of police officers

T’Puram: On his last day in office, outgoing state police chief T P Senkumar issued a circular against the arbitrary transfer of police officers before their prescribed tenure. Having successfully fought the government against his own removal as the state police chief, Senkumar said such arbitrary action without stating the reason could affect the morale of the police. The circular issued on Friday stated the reason for the transfer should be clearly mentioned in the order in case a police officer need to be transferred prior to the prescribed tenure.