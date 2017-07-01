KOCHI: A couple of Malayalam film personalities will be questioned by the Special Investigation Team in actor assault case. Police sources said the decision was taken on the basis of statements obtained from actor Dileep and his friend and filmmaker Nadirshah.

The duo was subjected to marathon questioning on Wednesday. It is believed the duo, who have an excellent rapport, had given statements, some of which police consider vital to solving the case. The investigators are also engaged in efforts to establish the identity of a woman, who purportedly played a key role in the incident.



Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the case currently lodged at Kakkanad Sub Jail had earlier told police about the involvement of the woman. The investigating team took this claim at its face value since the victim herself had informed the police she had overheard Suni saying the attack was carried out at the behest of ‘madam’.



Meanwhile, police will also question advocate Fenny Balakrishnan as Dileep had told police Fenny tipped him off about Suni’s plan to extort money from him. It is learnt that Fenny’s statement will be recorded within two days.



Fresh case

The police will lodge a fresh case against Pulsar Suni for allegedly using a mobile phone inside Kakkanad Sub Jail.

Along with Pulsar, five other inmates - Sanal, Sanil Kumar, Vipin, Vishnu and Mahesh - will be booked for helping to smuggle in the mobile and writing letters from his prison cell with the intention of blackmail.