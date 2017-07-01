THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hours before his retirement, outgoing State Police Chief T P Senkumar sent a strong message to the investigating officers in the actor assault case, directing them to investigate the case in a ‘professional’ manner. He also reportedly expressed displeasure over the probe, saying it is not in the right direction.



The displeasure was expressed in a letter sent to ADGP (south zone) B Sandhya, Crime Branch IG Dinendra Kashyap, IGP (Kochi range) P Vijayan and District Police Chief (Rural) A V George. The letter assumes significance as the investigating officers had grilled actors Dileep and Nadirshah for their alleged involvement in the case. In his letter, Senkumar said the investigating officer, Crime Branch IG Dinendra Kashyap, is unaware of many things pertaining to the case.

The case should not proceed without the knowledge of the investigating officer. It is learnt information related to the case is being leaked to the media. A collective effort is needed in the probe as the case h

as already sparked off a controversy. Hence a professional investigation is the need of the hour,”he said.

Senkumar later told mediapersons he had never said he had displeasure over the investigation. He said he had only directed the officials to take collective efforts to reveal the truth. Senkumar also added he did not find any lapses in the probe.