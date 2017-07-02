KOCHI: The CBI has launched probe against the Chathannoor grama panchayat which deposited withdrawn currencies worth over Rs 1 lakh at the Chathanoor Service Cooperative Bank in the first week of the demonetisation period.

According to the CBI, the panchayat officials will be interrogated as part of the investigation.

“Withdrawn currencies to the tune of Rs 1,13,000 were deposited in the account of the Chathannoor grama panchayat at the Chathanoor Service Cooperative Bank post demonetisation,” said a CBI officer.

“When the RBI had imposed curbs on accepting demonetised currencies over Rs 50,000 in each account, over Rs 1 lakh was deposited to the account of the Chathannoor grama panchayat. We will interrogate the officials who deposited the amount,” a CBI officer said.

The CBI also found Rs 2,90,00 was deposited to the account of the Islamic Welfare Society at the Puthiyakavu Service Cooperative Bank during the demonetisation period.

At the Panmana Service Cooperative Bank, over Rs 50,000 each was accepted in 68 transactions, but in records, it was stated only Rs 49,999 was accepted.

“Lesser amount was showed in records so that enforcement agencies do not detect the irregularity,” CBI officer said.The CBI will summon the persons who deposited over Rs 50,000 in various service cooperative banks in Kollam.