KOCHI: With the GST regime some of the vehicle dealers in Kerala have stopped billing and booking of vehicles since 12 pm on Friday.

“We have stopped billing and booking since midnight on Friday,” said Sivaprasad P Nair, senior manager, Hilton Yamaha, here. “We have also informed customers who have already done bookings for bikes and scooters that the final prices will be calculated at the time of the delivery of the vehicle. The new rates will be calculated based on GST.

We are also not able to accept vehicles for servicing. We have decided to do normal free services despite the confusion but no paid services. There is no clarity about the change in prices for accessories and spare parts which would need replacing.”

Day one of the GST regime had its impact on the business of posh restaurants in the state as they had already started adding 18 per cent GST to the bill. When Express met the manager of Khasak restaurant here, he raised apprehensions on dip in business in the coming days.

“We expect a dip in sales initially. Gradually, it will make it up. If you eat for Rs 100, you have to pay a total amount of Rs 118. Many customers who were unaware of GST questioned us about the hike in the bill. However they will get used to it like in the case of demonetisation,” said C Sajan.

Transportation of goods from other states has been affected owing to a glitch in issuing the GST ID number. Earlier, a communication had mentioned the ID could be secured using Aadhaar number.