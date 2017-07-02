KOCHI: The CBI has unearthed irregularities by six service cooperative banks in Kollam district, which permitted some of their customers to deposit banned currencies worth over Rs 50,000 post demonetisation.

The CBI has registered case against secretaries of the six service cooperative banks and an investigation is being carried out regarding the involvement of officers of the Kollam District Cooperative bank, SBT, IDBI, Indusind and ICICI branches in Kollam.

The case has been registered against P Ashokan, secretary, Kadakkal Service Cooperative Bank; Appukuttan Pillai, secretary Puthiyakavu Cooperative Bank; Girija Kumari M, secretary, Mayyanad Service Cooperative Bank; Emily Daniel, secretary, Panmana Service Cooperative Bank; J Sivan Pillai, secretary, Kulasekharapuram Service Cooperative Bank and Sankara S Nampoothiri, secretary, Chathannoor Service Cooperative Bank.

As per the FIR submitted by the CBI at its special court in Thiruvananthapuram, the service cooperative banks fraudulently accepted demonetised currencies to the tune of Rs 57,49,500 from their customers between November 8 and 15. These currencies were later deposited at the District Co-Operative Bank, Kollam. “Though the RBI directive restricted transaction of more than Rs 50,000, these banks, with the knowledge of its secretaries, permitted some of its customers to deposit more than the permissible amount,” a CBI officer said.

The CBI, in the report filed at the Thiruvananthapuram CBI Court, stated in some instances, the accused deposited money in the accounts without the knowledge and permission of the account holder.

Violating norms, the Kadakkal Service Cooperative Bank accepted Rs 6.01 lakh from five persons, Puthiyakavu Service Cooperative Bank accepted currencies worth Rs 2.90 lakh from a person, Mayyanad Service Cooperative Bank accepted Rs 1.82 lakh from one person, Panmana Service Cooperative Bank was involved in 68 transactions to the tune of Rs 30 lakh, Kulasekharapuram Service Cooperative Bank accepted deposits above Rs 50,000 from 10 persons to the tune of Rs 13.24 lakh and Chathanoor Service Co-operative Bank accepted currencies worth Rs 3.52 lakh from two persons.

The CBI probe revealed the Kollam District Cooperative Bank received demonetised currencies to the tune of Rs 230 crore from its customers, including the service cooperative banks, between November 8 and November 15, 2016.