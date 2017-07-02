KALIKAVU: Together they are making a difference. Around 116 young girls recently huddled together at a venue at Kalikavu near Nilambur, Malappuram. No, not to play around, but with the sole objective of protecting themselves and their peers from the evils of child marriage.

In the first quarter of this year, the authorities had foiled around 30 child marriage attempts in this small town. Braving the rain, they gathered with a resolve to not get married before they turn adults.

There is a new trend in the interiors of Malappuram where child brides continue to be a secret shame, despite the region securing laurels like topping in the SSLC examination results by scoring the largest number of A+ in all subjects.

Stung by the increased campaigns against child marriages, the predators of child marriages are secretly tying the nuptial knot with children and hoodwinking the authorities by registering the marriages only after they attain the legal age of marriage.

Child rights activists say secret marriages take place, about which even neighbours of the brides are not aware of.

After the ceremony, they continue to stay in their homes and meet their partners at designated places and even lead sexual lives. They take brides home only after they attain the legal age of marriage.

A Plus-II faculty member at a management institution in Nilambur says, “We can easily identify the victims of child marriage. The day after they get married or engaged, brand new Android phones will be seen in their hands and a good number of them will be seen drowsy in class due to the hangover of midnight chat over phone.”

A good number of girls who study in Plus-I and Plus-II classes have either got married or engaged, he says. The result is, most of them lose interest in studies. According to the office of the District Child Protection Officer, the authorities prevented as many as 109 child marriage attempts in 2016, of which 46 cases were foiled by courts, under Section 13 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, (power of court to issue injunction prohibiting child marriages). But 97 cases were reported in the first four months of 2017, of which 47 were thwarted by courts. Interestingly, of the total 47 court interventions, 26 were made in Kalikavu block, the highest in the total 15 blocks in Malappuram.

Though it’s a matter of shame for a literate state like Kerala that its children have to come forward to rescue themselves from the decades-old exploitation, it is equally challenging for the authorities to effectively check such marriages.

Violating the court order will attract imprisonment of up to two years or fine up to Rs 1 lakh, or both. But not a single case has been reported for violating the court order, despite the fact there have been several instances in which child marriages were held despite the intervention of the authorities.

District Child Protection Officer Sameer Machingal says it is difficult to prove the cases in court.

“We have to produce marriage certificates or a photo or witnesses to the marriages in courts to prove the charges. But when there is a secret understanding between the families, its very difficult to get evidence. Besides, the witnesses often don’t come forward to testify against them,” he says.

“Don’t compare the cases in Malappuram with any other district as it is the district which has the highest number of teen population in the state. So drawing parallels with other districts will be unjust. When compared to the statistics in Malappuram a couple of decades ago, the present figures are almost negligible,” says Sameer.