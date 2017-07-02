KOTTAYAM: Taking a dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over convening a high-level meeting on Munnar eviction process without the knowledge of Revenue Ministry, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the meeting could not take a decision on a matter, which is under the consideration of the High Court. Responding to mediapersons, on the sidelines of a meeting of the Progressive Federation of College Teachers (PFCT) in Kottayam on Saturday, Kanam Rajendran said even if meetings were convened, things can be done only on the basis of law.

“What is the purpose of this meeting and what importance does it have? Several discussions have already passed in Munnar issue,” said Rajendran. “What should be done in Munnar is initiating steps on the basis of rules. We have laws and things will be done according to it. Anybody can convene and attend meeting.

“However, things should be done only as per law.” Sending a strong message that CPI would not back down in Munnar eviction proceedings, Kanam said eviction notice sent to an encroacher in Munnar cannot be withdrawn.