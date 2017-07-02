KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team(SIT) probing actor abduction case has decided to track down the mystery ‘madam’ who purportedly roped in Pulsar Suni and his gang to carry out the crime. As part of the probe, the police had raided a designer wear store, a restaurant at Kakkanad and an apartment in Thammanam.

The police later said the inspection was carried out to retrace the likely route Suni must have taken in the incident’s aftermath. According to the sources, the inspection at designer wear outlet was based on contents of a letter from Suni to actor Dileep.