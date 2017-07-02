KOTTAYAM: Indicating the Revenue Department would not step back from Munnar eviction process, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said further meetings would be convened on Munnar issue if needed. He was responding to mediapersons, while he came to attend a meeting of the Progressive Federation of College Teachers (PFCT) at Thellakom on Saturday, skipping the meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

E Chandrasekharan

He said further decision on Munnar eviction would be taken depending on the outcome of the Chief Minister’s meeting. He, however, said the government would move ahead with the eviction proceedings in Munnar. “The Revenue Department will continue eviction in Munnar as per law,” he said.

He dismissed the allegations raised by the Opposition the government has lost its collective responsibility, in view of the Revenue Minister abstaining from the Chief Minister’s meeting.

“I had attended several meetings on Munnar and will attend future meetings as well. I never said the Chief Minister’s meeting was irrelevant. But, I couldn’t attend Saturday’s meeting as I had committed to attend the PFCT meeting around a month ago. Moreover, the government has not lost its collective responsibility. There is no difference of opinion between CPM and the CPI,” he said.