THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: T P Senkumar, who stepped down as state police chief following an eventful tenure, on Saturday said he too had been a victim of ISRO espionage case. “I was also a victim of ISRO espionage case,” he said while reminiscing about his service days during launch of ‘Kannadi’, a tome by retired Sub Inspector C Mohanan.

Senkumar said he was put in charge of investigation in the ISRO spy case in 1996 through an order issued verbally. According to him, he had to face three cases for showing dissent.

“I had seen a glimpse of prime accused Mariam Rasheeda and fellow accused in the case only once in court. Besides this, I had no involvement in the investigation. I had suffered as I failed to get orders in writing from the then brass, including state police chief Rajagopalan Nair,” he said.

Senkumar advised officers they should not hesitate to get in writing the orders issued verbally by their superiors. He showered encomiums on Mohanan, who had authored the tome on the basis of his experience as an investigator.

“Mohanan has always been a great investigator. His dedication towards investigation should be appreciated. I believe young IPS officers should take a leaf out of his book. I had recommended Kerala Police Academy to include it in its curriculum,” he said. The book was released by Deputy Speaker V Sasi by handing over the first copy to Senkumar. Sasi said common man will be the beneficiary of the tome rather than police officers.

“The public can now understand what is happening in the police force and in investigations,” he said. Writer George Onakkoor presided over the function.

Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Vinson M Paul also lauded the efforts of Mohanan. A Hemachandran, Fire and Rescue Services chief and City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar offered felicitations.