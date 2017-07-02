PALAKKAD: On the first day of the implementation of GST, the ubiquitous lineup of goods vehicles was absent at Walayar checkpost. Members of the tax squad collected copies of the GST KER 1 form from drivers and allowed the vehicles to pass without much ado. “There were three counters near the national highway and the service roads,” Inspecting Assistant Commissioner of the checkpost R S Manoj told Express.

“While two counters collected forms from vehicles arriving from other states, the third kiosk catered to outgoing vehicles. Being the first day, vehicles were allowed to pass without any scrutiny. After a few days, there will be random checks.” During the first 12 hours, more than 900 vehicles passed through the checkpost, said the officer.

This does not include vehicles carrying non-taxable consignments. He said the checkpost is manned by 150 staff members, including 14 women, working in three shifts. Staff restructuring has not been discussed in the wake of the new tax regime. The token collection fibre cubicle near the national highway was removed on Friday night itself as there is no need to issue entry and exit tokens anymore. More than 2,000 vehicles passed through the checkpost on Friday.

On Friday midnight, Deputy commissioner K Suresh camped at Walayar and supervised the collection of declaration forms. Officers said if vehicles arrive with copies of declaration forms, they will be cleared within a few minutes. At all the main checkposts in the district - Walayar, Meenakshipuram, Velanthavalam, Gopalapuram and Govindapuram - officers collected the forms and let in the consignment on Saturday.

The 12 internal checkposts on the byroads will also lose their relevance. They include Ozhalapathy, Nadupunni, Chemmanampathy, Neelipara, Menonpara, Valara, Ancham mile, Mele Aanakatti, Athicode, Kannimari and Kozhipara. With a skeleton staff of three inspectors, they were set up to keep tabs on the clandestine transport of goods. They were asked to collect declaration forms and allow the vehicles to pass through. Meanwhile, Yuva Morcha activists distributed sweets to the crew of interstate goods vehicles and burst crackers at Walayar on Friday midnight to herald the arrival of GST.