THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With two persons succumbing to fever here on Sunday, the total number of fever deaths in the state capital since June have gone up to 124. The capital city still continues to lead the state in the number of fever cases reported.Of the 10,085 fever cases reported from across the state on Sunday, the city accounted for 1,948 cases, according to the Directorate of Health Services(DHS).

Of the 227 dengue cases reported, 124 suspected cases were from the capital district. Malappuram was a distant second with 32 cases and Kozhikode reported 26 dengue cases.



Twenty-two cases were reported from Alappuzha, 13 from Thrissur, nine from Kollam and Kasargod, eight from Kannur, seven from Pathanamthitta, six from Wayanad and two from Ernakulam. Three suspected and three confirmed leptospirosis cases were also reported on Sunday. The DHS report also said 11 persons were detected with H1N1.

In the last two days, the total number of fever cases reached 36,953 and three deaths were reported. In the case of Dengue, 1,112 suspected and 247 confirmed cases were reported. Two persons died of dengue this month. The DHS report revealed 19 suspected and 13 confirmed leptospirosis cases. While there were 12 suspected cases of Hepatitis A, there were five confirmed cases. There were 71 chicken pox and 46 H1N1 cases reported in the last two days.