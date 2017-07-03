THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala police chief Loknath Behra on Monday scotched speculation about imminent arrests in the actress abduction and sexual assault case, and said they would happen only if the police have clinching evidence.

He denied that the investigation has been slow and said the culprits would be nabbed soon. "There's perfect coordination among the investigation officers," he told reporters here.

About the conspiracy angle, the police chief said it was the most complicated part of the probe and unravelling it would take its own time.

On June 29, Malayalam actor Dileep and filmmaker Nadirsha were interrogated by the Aluva police for 13 hours for their alleged involvement in the case. Dileep later said that he was being tortured and humiliated for a crime he never committed.