THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decisions taken at the all-party meet on Munnar on Saturday under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are unlikely to be implemented with the Revenue Department being the authority to discharge the decisions. The meeting is said to have no relevance with Revenue Minister E Chandrashekaran skipping it and revenue officers only being bound to implement the orders of their minister.

There are strong indications the decisions taken at the all-party meet are going to remain as mere decisions with Chandrashekaran already communicating to Vijayan it was inappropriate to call a high level meet to discuss the issue based on a petition from an encroacher. Chandrashekaran indicated the Revenue Department will not step back from the Munnar eviction process.

When issues related to land, tax and title deeds are being discussed, a decision cannot be taken by another minister, higher revenue officials and people’s representatives alone, said a highly placed officer. Any decision taken in the absence of the revenue minister’s implementing authority will not have any significance, he said.

All revenue officers below the rank of sub collector comes under the revenue minister. Since it is not the higher officers, especially IAS officers who come under the Chief Minister implementing the decision at the ground level, it is unlikely the revenue staff will act without a direction from the revenue minister.

“What I have heard is that the meeting decided on land tax of Kuthakappatta and invited applications for title deeds,” said Chandrashekaran. “The issue of the land that is pending before the High Court is also known to have come up. But I have not gone through the decisions.” When asked about the role of the Revenue Department in implementing the decisions, Chandrashekaran said that he was not for any controversy.