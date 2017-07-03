KASARGOD: The Kasargod head post office has been asked to pay Rs 13,000 as compensation to a customer for delaying the delivery of an asthma medicine.

M Praveena, an upper-division typist, used Speed Post to send herself the medicine from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod. The medicines which were to be stored at low temperature reached the Kasargod post office on February 28, 2014 but were delivered to Praveena only on March 3. By then they were useless.

The consumer moved the Kasargod District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum for compensation for the money she spent on the medicine. The forum ruled in her favour and asked the superintendent of the Kasargod head post office to pay Rs 13,000 to Praveena.

However, the department appealed against the verdict at the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. But the commission rejected the appeal and upheld the order of the district forum. Apart from the compensation, Praveena will receive costs.

