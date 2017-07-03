KANNUR (KERALA): A 41-year old CPIM activist was seriously injured when a group of alleged RSS workers hacked him in full public view on a road in Kathirur in the politically sensitive district today, police said.

Suresh Babu alias Sreejan, husband of Eranjoli panchayat President Ramya, was attacked using machetes at Nayanar Road around 2.30 pm, they said.

The assailants fled the scene even as the passersby looked in shock.

Babu, who received serious injuries on his head, chest and abdomen, was first taken to a co-operative hospital in nearby Thalassery and later shifted to a private hospital in neighbouring Kozhikode.

Police said investigation was on.

The district has witnessed a series of clashes between ruling CPI(M) and RSS-BJP combine for the past few years in the continuing political rivalry between them.