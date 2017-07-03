KASARGOD: Some 250 supporters of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) including former district general secretary K K Abdulla Kunhi are poised to join the CPM, the group said in a press conference Monday.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan would induct them into the ruling party at Kumbla on July 5, they said.

Abdulla Kunhi alleged the IUML has refused to raise its voice against the growing attacks on Muslims since the BJP came to power at the Centre. He cited the murders of Mohmmed Akhlaq in Dadri and teenager Junaid in Faridabad and said the IUML's silence on attacks on Dalits and Muslims has driven them to defect.