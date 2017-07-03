KOCHI: The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), which is under the scanner with National Green Tribunal(NGT) recently directing government to remove its chairman Sajeevan from office, is caught up in another row now - the deepening schism between chairman and a section of officers over allegations of corruption and favouritism.

Things are on the boil with PCB Eloor Environment Engineer Thirdeep Kumar writing to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claiming the PCB chairman has been showering undue favours on Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), which is a ‘major polluting industry along the Periyar’ and the PCB top executives were lax in fixing strict parameters for the company.

Following this, Sajeevan lodged a complaint with Binanipuram police last month accusing Kumar of colluding with another officer to create ‘fake documents’ showing pollution by CMRL and leaking the document to some activists.

“A case was registered based on the complaint from Sajeevan alleging Kumar had forged official documents and handed over a few official records to environmentalists against norms. However, the probe was later handed over to North Paravur CI,” said Stepto John, SI, Binanipuram police. North Paravur CI Christin Sam said an inquiry is on in the case. However, he declined to divulge further information saying it will affect the ongoing probe.

Sajeevan told Express his complaint against Kumar was “not personal, and it was issue- based”. “He (Kumar) has colluded with some officers to leak certain documents,” he alleged.

Kumar, however, termed Sajeevan’s complaint a move to “ensure his suspension by implicating him in a false case”. According to him, he has approached the High Court and obtained a stay against further proceedings in the case .It is learnt Sajeevan too has obtained a stay against the NGT order and started attending office. Earlier, a detailed questionnaire mailed to CMRL (June 16) for its comments did not elicit any response.