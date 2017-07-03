KOZHIKODE: In an embarrassing twist to the cleaning drives conducted on a war footing to bring fever outbreaks under control, the remains of a dead rat were found in the water in the General Hospital at Beach Road on Sunday. The rat’s decayed parts were found when a woman collected water from the pipe to bathe her daughter. A follow-up inspection revealed a dead rat inside the water tank from which water is supplied to the 24th ward where fever and dengue cases are admitted.

M K Raghavan MP checks the decayed

parts of a rodent found in potable water at

Beach Hospital on Sunday | T P Sooraj



The hospital premises was cleaned two days back as part of the statewide cleaning drive. Additional District Magistrate Janil Kumar, Deputy District Medical Officer Dr M P Jeeja and RCH Officer Dr Sarala conducted an inspection and took evidence from patients in the ward when Health Minister K K Shailaja intervened, and asked the Health Services director for a report.

Sarala told Express the tank in which the rat was found will be removed.

A departmental inquiry will also be conducted. Congress workers lead by DCC President T Siddique conducted a sit-in protest at the hospital and demanded the expulsion of the hospital superintendent.