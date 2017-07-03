Rats! Cleaning drive embarrassment
KOZHIKODE: In an embarrassing twist to the cleaning drives conducted on a war footing to bring fever outbreaks under control, the remains of a dead rat were found in the water in the General Hospital at Beach Road on Sunday. The rat’s decayed parts were found when a woman collected water from the pipe to bathe her daughter. A follow-up inspection revealed a dead rat inside the water tank from which water is supplied to the 24th ward where fever and dengue cases are admitted.
The hospital premises was cleaned two days back as part of the statewide cleaning drive. Additional District Magistrate Janil Kumar, Deputy District Medical Officer Dr M P Jeeja and RCH Officer Dr Sarala conducted an inspection and took evidence from patients in the ward when Health Minister K K Shailaja intervened, and asked the Health Services director for a report.
Sarala told Express the tank in which the rat was found will be removed.
A departmental inquiry will also be conducted. Congress workers lead by DCC President T Siddique conducted a sit-in protest at the hospital and demanded the expulsion of the hospital superintendent.