KASARGOD: After the LDF made solar scam the single biggest campaign issue against the then Oommen Chandy-led UDF Government, CPM leader and Works Minister G Sudhakaran expressed surprise at the way Saritha S Nair was targeted by the media.

He accused the media of always going after sensationalism. “The LDF Government is doing a great job. Bad roads are being rebuilt overnight, but media won’t see that. During the previous government, they went after Saritha,” he said at a function in Kanhangad.

Sudhakaran said, “What wrong did Saritha commit? She only tried to start a business. Is it wrong to conduct talks for the purpose? Those who harmed her should be blamed,” he said while inaugurating a function to felicitate students who secured A+ in Class X examination.According to him, it is a mental perversion to derive pleasure out of putting woman at risk. However, it is not yet known whether the remarks aired by Sudhakaran are indeed personal.

G Sudhakaran, Works Minister