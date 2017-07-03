THRISSUR: Two teenagers had a lucky escape when they were swept away while swimming at Puranattukara on Saturday evening. Ignoring the locals’ warning, seven youth, aged 17 to 19, entered the waterlogged kole fields between Puranattukara and Pullazahi.

Arun of Puthurkkara and Chemattil Sachin who were holding a thermocol box to stay afloat were swept away in strong winds and currents.

They were finally spotted hanging on to an electric post and stay wire of the post 200 ft away from the bank.