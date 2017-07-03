HASSAN: Swiss national Sarah Sangeeta Gasser is on a mission to promote Indian classical dance and culture. The 28-year-old holds seminars, workshops and training programmes on Bharatanatyam in association with different training institutions in various parts of India.

“I often visit India to enrich Indian cultural heritage and not to earn any money,” she told Express.

Gasser was here to attend the decennial celebrations of Rathnakala Padma Kuteera Trust. Gasser had learned music and dance when she was six years old.

Dasappa Keshava was her dance teacher and she learnt Sanskrit slokas, Kannada, Tamil and Telegu.

Her father is a music professor and mother a dancer. One of her brothers is a drummer.

She has learnt Kalari Payatu and plays mrudangam and piano. Gasser has performed over hundreds of dance programmes.