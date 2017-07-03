Tipplers crowded at the reopened bar at Attakulangara in Thiruvananthapuram after the new liquor policy by the LDF Government | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tipplers across the state were on cloud nine on Sunday as bars opened across the state after two-and-half years of inactivity, thanks to the new liquor policy of the LDF Government. Seventy-seven liquor bars opened across the state.

Almost all of them witnessed heavy rush right from the first hour of opening at 11 am. At some bars, firecrackers were burst as ‘celebration’. The Excise Department on Friday had given its nod to open 77 new liquor bars in the state after considering 81 applications submitted from 12 districts. The remaining four applications - two from Thiruvananthapuram and one each from Ernakulam and Kottayam. Of the 21 bars in Ernakulam which applied for license, 20 have received approval.

The second highest number of applications - 13 - was received from Thiruvananthapuram.

Eleven of the applications were approved as per the new liquor policy which permitted functioning of bars in hotels with three-star rating and above from July 1, besides allowing them to serve toddy.