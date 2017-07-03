Thiruvananthapuram: The state Health Minister says fever is easing its grip on Kerala and the rush in hospitals is beginning to wane. If our level of preparedness in hospitals remains the same, what in your opinion would another week of sustained rain do by way of renewed pressure on our healthcare centres?

Though the Health Minister had stated fever was easing its grip on Kerala and the rush in hospitals was beginning to wane, I beg to differ. With climatic variations come new sets of diseases, especially fevers - some known and some unknown. The present climatic condition is ripe for the spread of the dreaded H1N1, influenza, dengue and leptospirosis. Considering the emergency situation, the state government must expedite the appointment of junior doctors on contract, bypassing the usual norms. Also, the government and private healthcare systems must work in tandem to treat patients. Private hospitals must subsidise the treatment/diagnostic costs for the benefit of poor patients. Both the sectors must make provisions for separate fever wards during monsoon. In my opinion, the local self-government bodies in Kerala are just white elephants, incapable of ensuring basic sanitation and infrastructure.

Adv Ruby Ismail

Though the monsoon has given people the much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, it has also unleashed a horde of diseases. The clean-up drives, especially in and around hospitals, are appreciable, but they should be carried out with the same enthusiasm till the end result is reaped. Once cleaning is completed, the focus should be on conserving it from subsequent degradation. To achieve that, cleaning should be followed by a proper mechanism to dispose of the waste generated, else the entire effort will go in vain. With a heavy downpour expected in the coming days, thrust should be on waste management and treatment, which cannot be achieved without public participation.

Anadu H Nair, Kozhikode

Hopefully, the rain at the time of fever will wash away the larvae and the epidemic will subside soon. But, the cycle of fever deaths will continue to haunt Kerala unless the government takes drastic measures and we prepare ourselves for genuine lifestyle changes. The government should seriously think about banning plastic carry bags and bottles that choke our drains. The local governments should revoke the licence of slaughterhouses forthwith and renew it only after ensuring necessary

arrangements are made for proper waste disposal.

The clean-up drives organised by various volunteer groups should concentrate on cleaning waterbodies and drains than just clearing shrubs. Set up labour colonies for migrant workers for easy monitoring, which will help in ensuring that they don’t bring any alien disease. Fight against fever begins and ends outside the hospital.

V S Unnithan, Kattanam

Even when it is admitted a state-of-the-art healthcare system is only a pipe dream in a densely populated state like Kerala, the initiatives taken by the Health Department and local bodies are never up to the mark. Though pre-monsoon preparations and precautions are in the news every year, the actual implementation is seldom seen.

The authorities act only when the death toll rises alarmingly. Health personnel run helter-skelter to equip hospitals with necessary medicines and other facilities when the monsoon is halfway and the number of patients to be attended skyrockets. It’s unfortunate the same story, with minor changes, is repeated every year. Still, the minister’s statement is welcome as it has a positive effect in the sense the public will not panic. The need of the hour is to find a permanent solution to the mounting non-biodegradable waste issue and pollution of waterbodies.

Gokulapalan P K, Kochi

While the affluent enjoy monsoon romance, the same is not the case with the other section for whom it means battling innumerable miseries. The rain brings with it a host of diseases, provides a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes, creates potholes in roads and leads to heavy winds uprooting trees, besides overflowing drains and flooding streets. The worst is the spurt in infectious diseases. The government hospitals are crippled and unable to bear the overload. Shortage of doctors/ paramedical staff/medicines adds insult to injury.

The increase in medicinal cost and exorbitant charges levied by private hospitals increase the woes of the poor. While the Health Minister claims there is considerable reduction in the number of fever patients, the Opposition leader contradicts this and demands her resignation. It’s high time politicians stopped petty quarrels and evolve a combined strategy to prevent infectious diseases and improve medical facilities.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

If at all the ongoing spell of wet weather is to continue for another week, the medical facilities in the state will surely be overburdened and crash since new fever cases get reported on a daily basis. The Health Minister’s statement about declining cases of fever is simply far from the truth. Private hospitals and pathological labs in the state are confirming more dengue cases. The people are now resorting to homoeopathic medicines for prevention and cure of dengue. In the coming years, more attention must be paid to ensure enhanced facilities to treat fever cases as the epidemic is intensifying with each passing year in the state.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

With over 10,000 people suffering from fever of various types seeking treatment at hospitals in the state on a daily average, the fact remains the bus was missed well before the monsoon onset. If precautionary steps like cleaning up drains and proper waste management were carried out well in advance, these fevers, most of them mosquito and rat-borne, could have been prevented. Government hospital authorities have so far done a commendable job in rising to the medical emergency by doing extra duty hours, cancelling days of leave and employing extra manpower. If the epidemic continues, which seems quite unlikely, private hospitals too must lend a helping hand through affordable and humane healthcare, as the already stretched public sector might not be able to sustain its efforts to contain the outbreak.

Dr HUSSAIN, Angadipuram

Water-borne diseases, including typhoid and cholera, along with dengue, leptospirosis, malaria and viral fever have emerged as a major health scare in the state with the onset of heavy rain. The Chief Minister need not don the role of a health worker. Rather, he ought to display his mettle as an able administrator endowed with the insight to address pressing issues on an emergency basis. Malayalis expect the Health Minister to streamline the public health institutions to maximise utility and efficiency and instil confidence among personnel, including doctors and other staff, to go about their task with increased sense of purpose.

Dr M Haneef, Kottayam

It is true the rush of fever patients in hospitals is subsiding. We face a similar situation every year. As time passes, it gets better, partly due to our efforts and partly because of natural remission. However, the basic problem remains unaltered. People continue to dump waste materials along roadsides and in water bodies. And when it rains, mosquitoes start breeding, resulting in spread of diseases like dengue and innumerable other viral fevers and bacterial infections. The annual ritual of pre-monsoon cleaning is not the solution to this menace. The public should ensure garbage is not thrown away indiscriminately and the authorities must arrange alternative sites for proper waste disposal.

Sara Koshie

It is imperative hospitals are fully equipped to tackle any epidemic at any time of the year. If there has been a marked improvement in the situation, it is time for health authorities to take stock since the possibility of the monsoon gathering strength again, resulting in the return of deadly water-borne diseases, cannot be ruled out. Let them take advantage of the short lull, pull up their socks and get their act together. This is not a period to relax, but to get essential medicines, prepare nurses and other staff to handle such situations. Special wards should be allocated for specific diseases and clean-up activities should be undertaken. The authorities should rise to the occasion, thereby fulfilling their duty to society.

Sudhakar Cherukunnu, Kannur

It is said ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure’. However, the outbreak of fever remains unabated in Kerala owing to inadequate preventive measures. The Health Minister’s claim fever is easing its grip on the state is far from the truth. Cases of dengue and H1N1 are still being reported from different parts of the state and the fever-scare is forcing people to rush to hospitals in large numbers.

Though the prevention drive has been reportedly intensified, measures like spraying of insecticides and fogging are yet to be carried out in all the places. Government hospitals, including Community Health Centres, need to be fully equipped to handle the situation effectively. Special control rooms should be set up to monitor the progress regularly. Only such measures can ease the present situation to the desired extent.

Aravindaksha Menon, Pattambi

If the crowds in front of the fever wards in hospitals across the state are any indication, Kerala is still in the grip of fever epidemic. Though the situation has not taken a turn for the worse, the heavy rush witnessed at hospitals is yet to ease. Lack of preparedness has largely contributed to the present situation and in all probability, the situation will worsen if monsoon showers intensify. Since many diseases, especially fever, break out during the rainy season, an action plan should be formulated for the early, pre-monsoon epidemic prevention and control measures. Exaggerated reports in the media and lack of awareness are causing panic among people.

Most of the debaters attributed the outbreak in the state to inadequate monsoon preparedness and improper waste management. Some called for implementation of enhanced facilities at the hospitals to handle such emergency situations. We at Express feel the authorities should formulate an effective and pragmatic action plan for early, pre-monsoon epidemic prevention steps.