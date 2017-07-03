THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Deferred in the cabinet several times, the Kovalam palace issue still continues to be a bone of contention between the CPM and the CPI. After the cabinet meeting last week, the Tourism Department has been asked to seek further legal opinion on handing over the property to Ravi Pillai group. However, this move has incensed the Revenue Department, the custodian of all public lands in the state.

Expressing its discontent, the Revenue Department said the move encroached upon its rights and the Tourism Department had no role to play in land dealings. Ignoring the Revenue authorities, the Tourism Department is now being given the onus as it has always favoured parting with the palace and the land worth crores. In the previous cabinet meetings, they even cited reports of the Advocate General and Attorney General, saying the land could be given away. The decision to seek legal opinion was taken after Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan put up a stiff resistance in the cabinet meeting. With the issue snowballing into a controversy, the government wanted to save its face by showing everything was being done in the proper way.

A senior Revenue Department officer said entrusting the Tourism Department to take a decision on land issues was highly objectionable. They fear Tourism authorities would stick to its earlier stand of handing over the property to the Ravi Pillai group. Moreover, they said the Tourism Department cannot take any decision on land-related issues as they come under the Revenue domain.

With the issue becoming controversial, some suggest the LDF should discuss it before taking a decision. The issue had already intensified the friction between the CPM and the CPI, especially between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Chandrasekharan. The Revenue Minister has recommended the Chief Minister to give the possession right to the group while reserving the right to file a civil suit. However, Pinarayi is said to have ignored it and taken a stand favouring the private party.

He reportedly expressed unhappiness in the last cabinet meeting over leaking the cabinet decision on the palace. The Munnar eviction also saw the direct confrontation between the ruling parties with the Chief Minister calling a high-level meeting ignoring opposition from Chandrasekharan.