THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will entrust a high-level expert panel to look into the feasibility of taking over FACT, if the Centre is reluctant to revive the unit.

The assurance was given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while addressing a meeting of FACT union leaders. The government is going ahead with the procedures to set up a Petrochemical complex, by purchasing 600 acres of unused land at FACT. If not implemented soon, the project approved by KIIFB, may not materialise. The government will purchase land at a price fixed by the Collector.

Industries Minister A C Moideen, Industries Additional Chief Secretary Paul Antony, K Muraleedharan MLA, C P John and others attended the meeting.

‘Take proactive stance’

The Chief Minister urged the unions to take a pro-active stance towards the government move which help attract investments to the tune of D1,200 crore and create jobs.