KOCHI: Royalty for farmers? Not a far-fetched idea. At at time when farmers abandon paddy farming and convert the land for non-agricultural use due to shortage of labour, high input cost and low returns, the state government is planning to launch a path-breaking initiative to woo the farmers back to the paddy fields.



The idea is to provide paddy cultivators with an allowance as ‘royalty’. If things go as per the plan paddy cultivators will get an incentive soon.According Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar, it is the first time a state government is planning to give an incentive to the farmers to boost paddy cultivation. “The plan is to motivate the farmers and provide them with financial support. This will encourage the existing farmers to continue paddy cultivation. Once the Cabinet gives its nod, the government will issue an ordinance in this regard,” Sunilkumar told Express.



The draft ‘Paddy Land & Wet Land Amendment Act 2017’ has recommended to constitute a ‘Paddy Cultivators Relief Fund’ to be maintained by a local level monitoring committee.

The fund for the purpose will be sourced from the amount received from landlords who have converted their agricultural land for constructing houses and commercial buildings. The government will collect penalty for constructions on reclaimed land. The local self government institutions will distribute the incentive to the farmers.



The criteria for granting incentives to the farmers has also been fixed. The parameters include the extend of cultivated land. An amount will be set aside to provide compensation for natural calamities victims.

Rajesh Kozhummal, a farmer from Karivellur, Kannur, who cultivates paddy in his 3.5 acre field, welcomed the proposal. “Nowadays farming has become expensive. So an allowance for cultivation will be a breather for us,” he said.

With the amendment, the state is also planning to make conversion of paddy land or wetland a non-bailable offence. Revenue officers can take action and refer the matter to the police. The state had issued a circular in December 2016 based on a direction from the Supreme Court in Jalaja Dileep. Subsequently the High Court had held the circular was illegal and directed to issue an ordinance in this regard. This case prompted the government to amend the Act. The Supreme Court had stated large scale conversion for commercial purpose should be discouraged.



In all the cases, where conversion is allowed, the Collector/Revenue Divisional Officer must ensure the streams or channels are not blocked. Conversion of land for construction of houses, up to five cents, should generally be allowed. However, large-scale conversion of land by artificial partitioning into small plots of less than 5 cents should be detected and disallowed, the SC said in its order. The proposal also stated Local Level Monitoring Committees will be given power to examine applications for conversion of land.