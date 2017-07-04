KOCHI: Stoking popular speculation that bigwigs from the Malayalam film industry are in on the conspiracy behind the abduction and sexual assault of a leading lady back in February, the key accused in the case, Sunilkumar aka Pulsar Suni, threw some choice tidbits at reporters as he was brought to court here on Tuesday.

"Big sharks are involved in the crime, and they are yet to be caught."

Pulsar Suni, who was the actress’ former driver and is accused of molesting the actress for hours in a moving car on the night of February 17, was produced before the Angamaly judicial first class magistrate’s court for an extension of remand, which was duly granted until July 18.



Pulsar Suni did not move for bail.

There were dramatic scenes in the court hall. After the respective counsels presented their arguments to the magistrate. advocates B A Aloor and Tenny engaged in a rather inflamed verbal duel.

Aloor, who has a reputation of picking up sensational briefs such as the Jisha murder, wanted to take up Pulsar Suni’s defence. Teny, who has been representing the accused since the case made the headlines, resisted this bid.

The court intervened in this sideshow and directed Pulsar Suni to file an application for giving the vakalat to Aloor. And the main accused did so.

Having won his bid, Aloor told mediapersons outside the court that Pulsar Suni fears for his life and therefore decided not to sue for bail. “As there are a few influential people behind the conspiracy, he is safer in jail,” Aloor said.



The court did grant bail to another accused in the case, Charlie, who provided shelter to Pulsar Suni in Coimbatore when the latter was on the run.



In other proceedings today, a team led by the Kalamassery circle inspector Jayakrishnan conducted an examination of CCTV footage of the Kakkanad district jail in a case relating to alleged mobile phone usage by Pulsar Suni.