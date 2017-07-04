NEW DELHI : Rejecting the demand to recognise the 1913 agreement regarding the ownership of St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church at Kolenchery, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the Jacobite faction. The court said the church should be governed as per the Constitution of 1934.



A bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Amitabh Roy made it clear both the church factions have to abide by the Supreme Court order in 1995 directing to govern the church as per the constitution of 1934. The Bench refused to consider the constitution of 1934 and said the constitution of the Jacobite faction framed in 2002 was not valid. “If necessary amendment may be introduced to the constitution of 1934,” the apex court said. Reacting to the SC order spokesperson of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church Kuriakose Mor Theophilose Metropolitan said the Church will honour the apex court order. But it will not be practical to implement the court order ignoring interests of the majority. The Church will legally proceed after studying the order, he said.

‘Govt should implement the order’

Welcoming the Supreme Court order, Basalios Marthoma Paulose II Bava, the head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC), said the church puts its faith on the state government for the implementation of the court order. “I hope the state government would initiate urgent steps to implement

the order,” he said.

Welcoming the Supreme Court order on the dispute over Kolenchery St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church, Basalios Marthoma Paulose II Bava, the head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC), said the Church puts its faith on the state government for the implementation of the court order.

“I hope the state government would initiate urgent steps to implement the order,” he said.

He demanded all to accept the Supreme Court order, which endorsed the church’s constitution in 1934 and an order of Supreme Court in 1995, in its reality.

He also welcomed those, who stay away from the Church, back to the mother Church.

“It is pertinent to note the court has dismissed the Jacobite faction’s stand they approve the constitution of the society constituted in 2002. As a national Church, the Orthodox Church abides by the Indian legal system,” said Bava. He also called upon his church members to avoid excessive celebrations in the name of the court order.

Meanwhile, the Jacobite faction is considering legal options. Kuriakose Mor Theophilose Metropolitan, spokesperson of the Jacobite Syrian Church said they will honour the apex court order.

But it will not be practical to implement the court order ignoring interests of the majority. The Church will legally proceed after studying the order, he said. Jacobite Church does not want to continue the tussle with the Malankara Orthodox Church, he said.