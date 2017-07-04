THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three days after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into effect, medical shops are yet to adapt to the new tax regime. The billing pattern of medicines continues to be a major issue for retail medical shops in the state. However, with sufficient stocks available, no shortage of medicines has been reported.



With no clarity on billing pattern, many wholesale dealers have kept billing on hold. Billing issues continued on Monday also. Some retailers have been issuing old bills to customers while many prefer not to issue bills. “The final picture on billing as per GST mode is yet to emerge. We expect the billing issue to be addressed within two days. However, since there’s sufficient stock, there has been no shortage of medicines so far,” said Antony Tharian, All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association.



Officers with the Drugs Control Department acknowledged billing issues posed an issue for retail as well as wholesale medical dealers. The retailers are selling the old stock, mostly as per MRP. Since there’s no major change in the price of many medicines, some of them are not issuing bills. “There’s some concern among pharma dealers. If they provide bills it may lead to financial loss once the price is calculated as per GST. However, we can’t push them beyond a certain point, since they may suspend sales of old stock thus leading to shortage,” said a Drugs Control Department officer.



According to him, medical shops may face tax violation issues if the billing issue persists.

Currently, retailers are ready to sell old batch of medicines, of which sufficient stocks are available. As far as new batch of medicines is concerned, companies also prefer to sell it after GST rate has been finalised.

Billing issue

