KOLLAM: In an indirect reply to the former DGP T P Senkumar’s scathing criticism against him, ADGP Tomin J Thachankary on Monday said it was reprehensible to tarnish the image of the police force after enjoying the comforts and benefits it had offered.

The ADGP also hinted he might take legal action against Senkumar, who had unleashed a no-holds-barred attack against him. “The police are not looking for officers who want media attention or stardom. There is no point in criticising the force after enjoying the comforts and benefits it had offered. To say I am right and all others were wrong is some kind of mental illness. Retirement is not a licence to say whatever comes to their mind.

But we will have to consider the other side also. Nowadays, post-retirement a majority are taking up writing and for such persons stirring controversy is a way to grab the limelight for their books,” said Thachankary, after inaugurating the Kerala Police Association’s Kollam Rural District Conference, here.

Asked if his remarks were an answer to Senkumar, the ADGP evaded the question and said as he was a serving police officer, he is bound to obey the rules of conduct.