THRISSUR: Popular Malayalam actor and president of an artistes' association, Innocent, MP, today said investigation in the actress-assault case was going on and those involved should be punished.

Days after receiving flak over the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) not discussing the issue relating to the assault of the actress at its general body meeting at Kochi recently, Innocent said police investigation in the case was going on which was why the matter was not taken up for discussion. "We are all with the victim-actress," he said.

Dismissing reports about his resignation from the artistes body, Innocent said he had not thought of resigning from the post of Amma president even in his dreams. "Many people have asked me if I was resigning, such reports are baseless," he said.

He apologised for the behaviour of two actors--Mukesh and Ganesh Kumar- at the press meet after AMMA's general body meeting.

Mukesh and Ganesh Kumar, both MLAs, had allegedly spoken rudely during the press meet when questions were raised with regard to certain comments made by actor Dileep on the attack against the actress. The media was also reportedly booed by some members.

Innocent said he wanted to apologise for their behaviour and it was due to the surcharged atmosphere that they had spoken emotionally, he said. With the name of prominent actor Dileep being mentioned in connection with the case, Innnocent said he had asked the actor if there was any truth in media reports linking his name with the case, to which he had categorically stated that he was not involved. On the actress assault case, Innocent said "case is going on. We should not talk unnecessary things to help anyone.

Those who have done wrong, should be punished," he said. Six persons, including 'Pulsar' Suni, Martin and Vigeesh have been arrested in connection with the case. The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films besides Malayalam, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on February 17 night and later escaped.