THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has written to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley urging him to take steps to curb fleecing of customers by traders on the pretext of implementing Goods and Services Tax (GST).



Isaac pointed out that traders were imposing GST over the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) even though the prices of many commodities had come down following its implementation.

The Finance Minister pointed out hotels and restaurants were engaged in overcharging and there was every likelihood of this practice spreading to other trade sectors.



Isaac asked the Union Government to come out with a comparative price chart of commodities prior to and after the implementation of GST. This was one of the main demands of Kerala during the GST council meeting, Isaac reminded.He also called for the setting up of a national anti-profiteering authority and state-level screening committees to curb such malpractices.